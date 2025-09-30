Bigsby didn't play a single offensive snap in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

The Eagles acquired Bigsby from the Jaguars after Week 1 but have yet to make him part of the offensive gameplan. He's been used as a kick returner but hasn't seen the field on offense in any of his three games with his new team. With Will Shipley back from an oblique injury, Bigsby is now the fourth running back on the depth chart.