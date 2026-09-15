Bigsby recorded a three-yard carry and returned two kickoffs for 50 yards during the Eagles' 24-22 win over the Commanders on Sunday.

Bigsby entered the regular season as the RB2 on the Eagles' depth chart, though he only played six offensive snaps Sunday, third-most among Philadelphia running backs behind Saquon Barkley (39) and Will Shipley (10). Bigsby also played 11 snaps on special teams, and he figures to see most of his playing time as a returner, though that would quickly change if Barkley were to miss time.