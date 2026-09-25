Bigsby (abdomen) was limited at practice Friday.

After Saquon Barkley suffered a stinger this past Sunday at Tennessee, the initial question surrounded who between Bigsby and fellow RB Will Shipley (foot) was slated for more work in the short term. However, Barkley already has progressed to full participation as of Friday, while Bigsby and Shipley followed up absences Thursday with some on-field work one day later. As a result, whoever is the healthiest of the two likely will be the best bet to earn complementary reps out of the Eagles backfield Monday in Chicago.