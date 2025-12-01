Bigsby didn't receive a touch while playing just one of Philadelphia's 53 offensive snaps in Friday's 24-15 loss to the Bears.

Bigsby had received at least one carry in each of the Eagles' last five games prior to Friday's loss. The negative game script likely factored into his lack of playing time, as Philadelphia turned to a pass-catching back in Will Shipley when spelling Saquon Barkley while trailing for nearly the entire game. Despite limited usage, Bisgby has been incredibly efficient in his 11 games with the Eagles, averaging 9.1 yards per carry on just 18 rush attempts. However, he'll likely remain a minimal portion of the team's offensive game plan in the Week 14 matchup against the Chargers.