Bigsby rushed the ball 16 times for 75 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Commanders. He added one reception on one target for 31 yards.

Bigsby took advantage of the chance to work as the lead back with Saquon Barkley resting in preparation for the playoffs. He ripped off a pair of 13-yard gains on the ground, and four of his 16 carries went for at least eight yards. Bigsby also plunged into the end zone from two yards away midway through the third quarter, while delivering an impressive 31-yard gain as a receiver-- his longest play from scrimmage. He'll return to a reserve role for Philadelphia's playoff run and closes the regular season with 377 yards from scrimmage across 16 games.