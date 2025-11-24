Bigsby rushed once for eight yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.

The third-year back from Auburn played just three offensive snaps in the Week 12 loss, his lowest total since the Week 6 loss to the Giants. Bigsby has appeared in 10 games since joining the Eagles in early September, rushing 18 times for 164 yards while also accumulating 187 kick-return yards. He's expected to continue operating as the team's No. 2 running back in the Week 13 matchup against the Bears.