Bigsby (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.

Bigsby was spotted in sweats during the open portion of Thursday's session, and now the reason for his absence has become known. Both Bigsby and fellow reserve RB Will Shipley (foot) were DNPs to kick off Week 3 prep, while Saquon Barkley, who suffered a stinger this past Sunday in Tennessee, was limited. Because all three are banged up to some extent at this point in the week, the overall situation will be watched to get a sense of who among the three may be able to play Monday at Chicago.