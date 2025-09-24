Bigsby saw zero offensive snaps for the second straight week Sunday against the Rams.

Bigsby recorded five carries in Week 1 while still a member of the Jaguars, but a trade to Philadelphia has left him third on a depth chart which has Saquon Barkley at the top, leaving little room for anyone else. Barkley was the only running back to receive any carries in Week 3, while backup running back AJ Dillon saw the field for just five offensive snaps. Bigsby's only action came on special teams, where he returned two kicks for 24 yards.