Bigsby did not see the field for any offensive snaps in his Eagles debut Sunday against the Chiefs.

Acquired from the Jaguars for a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick at the start of the week, Bigsby was not yet part of the Eagles' offensive gameplan. His only snaps came on special teams. He'll compete with Will Shipley (ribs) and AJ Dillon for the backup role behind Saquon Barkley once he's more integrated with his new team.