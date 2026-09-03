Bigsby played 10 offensive snaps this preseason before being rested for the final two exhibition contests.

The fact he was rested for Weeks 2 and 3 of the preseason while Will Shipley played would suggest Bigsby has a firm grip on RB2 duties in Philadelphia behind Saquon Barkley. Barkley is entering his age-29 season with plenty of miles on his proverbial tires, and there's been talk out of Philly that the team wants to get Bigsby more involved to keep Barkley fresh. If something were to happen to him injury-wise, Bigsby would immediately enter the fantasy RB1 conversation in the Eagles' run-heavy offense that features one of the league's best offensive lines, making him the premier bench stash headed into the 2026 campaign.