Bigsby rushed just three times for seven yards in Monday's 10-7 win over the Packers.

Bigsby rushed for 104 yards in Week 9 after Saquon Barkley left early with a groin injury, but with Barkley healthy again following a bye week, Bigsby had very little to do in Week 11. Bigsby also saw the field even less than fellow depth running back Will Shipley, who played 12 offensive snaps compared to Bigsby's eight and had six touches to Bigsby's three.