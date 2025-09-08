The Jaguars traded Bigsby to the Eagles on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bigsby took a back seat to Travis Etienne in Week 1, getting outsnapped 40-14 (out of 66 on offense) and outtouched 19-5. All of Bigsby's touches were carries for a measly 12 yards, while Etienne ripped off 156 yards from scrimmage. With this move to Philadelphia, Bigsby may be able to join the RB mix right away after backup Will Shipley suffered a rib injury last Thursday against the Cowboys, but this is still Saquon Barkley's backfield, and veteran AJ Dillon also is on hand. More than likely, Bigsby's immediate impact will occur on kick returns.