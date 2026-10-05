Bigsby will undergo core muscle surgery and be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bigsby left in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Rams in the fourth quarter due to an apparent lower-body injury, which will result in a multi-week absence, at least. Once he's on IR, his earliest possible return date will be Sunday, Nov. 8 against the Giants. WIth Saquon Barkley currently dealing with a hamstring issue, Will Shipley is the only healthy RB on the Eagles' active roster, while Jaydon Blue, Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele are the options to be brought up from the practice squad.