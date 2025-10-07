default-cbs-image
Bigsby was limited to special teams duties Sunday against the Broncos, returning a pair of kicks for 44 yards.

Bigsby hasn't played a single offensive snap since being acquired by the Eagles after Week 1. He's the fourth running back on the Eagles' depth chart, so even an injury to Saquon Barkley likely wouldn't be enough for him to move into a meaningful role.

