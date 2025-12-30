Bigsby rushed twice for seven yards and caught one pass for two yards in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Bills.

Bigsby's only big offensive outputs these season have come when the Eagles had a multi-score lead and could rest their starters late. In a tight contest Sunday, he saw the field for just five offensive snaps. The Eagles could still improve from the third to the second seed in the final week of the regular season, meaning Bigsby's role could remain small for the season finale against the Commanders.