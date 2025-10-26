Bigsby carried the ball nine times for 104 yards in Sunday's 38-20 win over the Giants.

Saquon Barkley left early in the fourth quarter with a groin injury, and Bigsby did most of his damage as the Eagles put the game to bed. It was still a very impressive performance from the former Jaguar, who came into the afternoon with just 23 rushing yards on the season between Jacksonville and Philly while being primarily used as a kickoff returner. The Eagles get a well-timed Week 9 bye, so Barkley may not miss any further action, but if he's not ready to return for a Week 10 clash with the Packers, Bigsby could find himself handling a very significant role in the offense.