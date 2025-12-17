Bigsby (illness) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

Bigsby is working through an illness to begin Week 16 prep, and he'll have two more chances to increase his practice participation ahead of Saturday's road tilt against the Commanders. The third-year running back is coming off his highest usage game of the regular season, when he turned 17 carries into 57 yards during Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders, with 13 of those carries coming in the fourth quarter.