Eagles' Tanner McKee: Accounts for three TDs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKee completed 20 of 25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, adding a third TD on his lone rush attempt.
He cemented his status as everyone's favorite backup QB, putting up 10 points on the first two drives while leading Philadelphia's second-string offense against Cincinnati's first-string defense. McKee capped of the first series with a fourth-down Tush Push, later throwing a pair of TD passes after both teams had worked further down their depth charts. He's locked in as Philadelphia's No. 2 quarterback, ahead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord.
