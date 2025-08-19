McKee (finger) did not practice Tuesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McKee sat out the second preseason game, and this could help explain the reason. The 2023 sixth-rounder impressed in the exhibition opener, going 20 of 25 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a third score. McKee appears settled in as Philly's QB2 behind Jalen Hurts.