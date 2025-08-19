Eagles' Tanner McKee: Battling finger injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKee (finger) did not practice Tuesday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
McKee sat out the second preseason game, and this could help explain the reason. The 2023 sixth-rounder impressed in the exhibition opener, going 20 of 25 passing for 252 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a third score. McKee appears settled in as Philly's QB2 behind Jalen Hurts.
