McKee will shift to a backup role for Sunday's game against the Giants with the Eagles set to move forward with Joe Milton as their starting quarterback in Week 9, Adam Schefter of ESPN and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.

Just two days after announcing that McKee would draw a fourth straight start this weekend, head coach Nick Sirianni appears to have changed his tune. The Eagles' decision to move forward with Milton comes after McKee went 0-3 as a starter while completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 5.6 yards per attempt and a 2:2 TD:INT since replacing Jalen Hurts (calf) atop the depth chart. Since McKee is set to become a free agent next spring and may not be part of the Eagles' long-term plans, he could end up serving as the No. 3 quarterback if the team wants to give rookie fifth-round pick Cole Payton the opportunity to suit up on game days.