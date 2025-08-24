McKee is dealing with a fractured thumb and may not be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though McKee's injury brings his availability for the beginning of the regular season into question, Rapoport notes that the issue isn't major, adding that the fracture is to "just the top of the thumb." Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the quarterback suffered the injury during practice and agrees that it's not expected to be a long-term issue. The Eagles traded for Sam Howell in a deal with Minnesota on Sunday, giving them insurance in case McKee does indeed to need to sit out the team's opener Thursday, Sept. 4 against Dallas.