Eagles' Tanner McKee: Doesn't practice Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKee (thumb) did not participate in Tuesday's practice.
McKee is working through a right thumb fracture, which is severe enough for him to not throw and hold the ball with his left, non-throwing hand, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. It's looking increasingly unlikely that McKee will play in Thursday's regular-season opener against the Cowboys, which means Sam Howell will likely serve as the Eagles' QB2 behind starter Jalen Hurts.
