McKee (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Commanders.
McKee will be the Eagles' third-string emergency quarterback for Sunday's NFC East clash. McKee will only see the field if starter Jalen Hurts and backup Kenny Pickett were both taken out of the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
