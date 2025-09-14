Eagles' Tanner McKee: Emergency QB for Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKee (thumb) is inactive but will serve as the Eagles' emergency third-string quarterback against the Chiefs on Sunday.
McKee is still recovering from a fractured right thumb that he suffered during training camp. He will be the Eagles' third-string quarterback for Sunday's Super Bowl LIX rematch, which means he'll only see the field if both Jalen Hurts and Sam Howell were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
