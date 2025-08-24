McKee's finger injury is considered minor, and the 2023 sixth-rounder isn't expected to start the regular season on injured reserve, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

McKee missed the Eagles' last two preseason games due to a finger injury. The injury isn't severe enough for him to miss extended time, but the Eagles' acquisition of Sam Howell from the Vikings on Sunday indicates that McKee is in jeopardy of being sidelined for Week 1 against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4.