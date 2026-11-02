McKee completed 23 of 34 passes for 212 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Commanders. He also rushed four times for 25 yards and lost a fumble.

McKee operated without top two wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) for a second consecutive game and failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time in his three-game stint as Philadelphia's starting QB. He has thrown for between 211 and 215 yards in each of his three outings since Jalen Hurts (calf) was shut down for the season. Expectations should remain tempered for McKee and Philadelphia's injury-riddled offense in Week 9 against the Giants.