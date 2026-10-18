Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed Friday that McKee will start Sunday's game against the Panthers, NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

McKee is likely headed for a multi-game run as the Eagles' starter, after Jalen Hurts (calf) was ruled out for Week 6 due to a superficial blood clot before landing on injured reserve Saturday. Rookie fifth-round pick Cole Payton is active as the No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's game behind McKee, who will be making the third start of his four-year career. Unlike Hurts, the 6-foot-6, 231-pound McKee is more of a traditional pocket passer who doesn't offer much of a threat as a runner, but he's been serviceable in directing the Philadelphia offense in his limited opportunities. He's completed 54 of 88 career pass attempts (61.4 percent) for 597 yards (6.8 YPA), five touchdowns and one interception.