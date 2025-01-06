McKee completed 27 of 41 passes for 269 yards and t wo touchdowns in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants. He added one yard on three carries.

Kenny Pickett was cleared for action after missing practice all week due to a rib issue, but he didn't see a snap as McKee played the whole game in his first NFL start. Despite not having top stars like Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith at his disposal as the Eagles rested players ahead of the postseason, McKee still put together an impressive effort, hitting Ainias Smith for a 15-yard TD in the first quarter and E.J. Jenkins for a seven-yard score in the fourth. McKee will return to the bench when Philly begins its playoff run next weekend with a home game against the Packers, but the 2023 sixth-round pick may have shown enough late this season to give the team confidence that he can be the No. 2 QB behind Jalen Hurts (concussion) in 2025.