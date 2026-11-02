Head coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that McKee will remain the Eagles' starting quarterback, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. "Tanner's our guy. We're not making any changes there," Sirianni said.

Since stepping into the starting role Week 6 in place of Jalen Hurts (calf), McKee has led the Eagles to an 0-3 record while completing 72 of 114 pass attempts (63.2 percent) for 638 yards (5.6 YPA), two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 26 yards on six carries. Despite McKee's mediocre returns, the Eagles will stick with him as their starter for Sunday's matchup with the Giants, but another poor showing could prompt Sirianni to re-evaluate the quarterback situation following a Week 10 bye.