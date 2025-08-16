McKee is not expected to start Saturday's preseason game against the Browns, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McKee impressed during Philadelphia's preseason opener against Cincinnati, completing 20 of 25 passes for 252 yards and two scores while also rushing for another touchdown, and he's entrenched as the clear No. 2 quarterback behind Jalen Hurts. Therefore, it seems the Eagles simply don't want to risk exposing him to further full-contact reps Saturday. Instead, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is in line to start under center and split reps with rookie sixth-rounder Kyle McCord. Hurts and McKee will have one last opportunity to suit up for preseason action Friday against the Jets.