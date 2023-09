McKee (coach's decision) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Vikings.

McKee has yet to dress for either of the Eagles' first two games of the season while he's stuck behind both Jalen Hurts and Marcus Mariota on the depth chart at quarterback. Unless one of the latter two players misses time at any point over the next 16 weeks, the rookie sixth-round pick out of Stanford will likely remain a fixture on the Eagles' inactive list.