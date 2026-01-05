McKee completed 21 of 40 passes for 241 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Commanders. He added two rushes for three yards.

Jalen Hurts was active for the game but did not play, leaving McKee with the chance for a spot start. McKee was unsurprisingly inconsistent, leading an impressive 80-yard scoring drive that he capped off with a 15-yard throw to Greg Calcaterra early in the second quarter. However, he otherwise largely struggled, with the Eagles' only other touchdown coming on a short field due to a Washington turnover. McKee will return to a reserve role for Philadelphia's playoff run and for the foreseeable future.