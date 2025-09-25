default-cbs-image
McKee (thumb) participated in practice in a limited capacity Wednesday.

McKee has now been limited in each of the Eagles' past three practice sessions dating back to last week. He's yet to be active on gameday this season but has served as the emergency third QB each of the past two weeks. McKee seems to be trending in the right direction and could be active as Jalen Hurts' backup as soon as this Sunday versus Tampa Bay.

