Eagles' Tanner McKee: Listed as questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKee (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
McKee got in a limited practice Friday, giving him a chance to back up Jalen Hurts versus Kansas City. If McKee is unable to suit up, Sam Howell will once again handle QB2 duties for the Eagles.
More News
-
Eagles' Tanner McKee: Misses Thursday's practice•
-
Eagles' Tanner McKee: Remains sidelined from practice•
-
Eagles' Tanner McKee: Ruled out for Week 1•
-
Eagles' Tanner McKee: Doesn't practice Tuesday•
-
Eagles' Tanner McKee: Remains out of practice Monday•
-
Eagles' Tanner McKee: Still not practicing Sunday•