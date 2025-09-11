Eagles' Tanner McKee: Misses Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKee (thumb) did not participate in Thursday's practice.
McKee continues to be sidelined due to a fractured right thumb that he suffered during training camp. He's missed the first two practices of the week and is unlikely to be cleared for the Eagles' Week 2 clash against the Chiefs on Sunday. Sam Howell will continue to serve as Jalen Hurts' backup for as long as McKee is out of action.
