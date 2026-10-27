McKee completed 23 of 35 passes for 211 yards with one touchdown and one interception and added one rush for one yard in the Eagles' 38-21 loss to the Cowboys on Monday night.

McKee's final numbers weren't poor by any stretch, but the fourth-year signal-caller couldn't come close to keeping pace with Dak Prescott's exploits. McKee was working without both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), so in that context, the quarterback's production was solid, albeit unspectacular. McKee recorded completions to eight different targets overall, and he'll look to boost his overall numbers with a hopefully healthier receiving corps in a Week 8 road matchup against the Commanders on Sunday night.