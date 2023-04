The Eagles selected McKee in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, 188th overall.

McKee is a tall (6-foot-6), lanky signal caller who lacks maneuverability in the pocket, essentially the exact opposite of star QB Jalen Hurts. The Eagles have always prioritized value at the QB position as opposed to scheme fits, so it's clear McKee's NFL arm enticed general manager Howie Roseman, but it's unlikely the Stanford product will push Marcus Mariota for the team's backup role.