McKee (ribs) was estimated as a limited participant on Monday's injury report.

It's unclear when McKee picked up the injury, given that he didn't play a single snap during Sunday's 19-16 win over the Steelers while serving as Joe Milton's backup. The Eagles have two more practices on a short week, so McKee's participation in those sessions will determine whether he'll be available against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Rookie fifth-rounder Cole Payton would serve as the QB2 behind Milton if McKee cannot play Thursday.