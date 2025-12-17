McKee rushed once for nine yards and completed all three of his pass attempts for 33 yards in Sunday's 31-0 win over the Raiders.

With the Eagles building a comfortable lead by the early part of the fourth quarter, head coach Nick Sirianni opted to hold Jalen Hurts out for the final possession of the afternoon and turned over the offense to McKee. The backup signal-caller proceeded to lead a 17-play drive that chewed up 11:22 of game time but ultimately stalled out deep in Raiders territory on a failed 4th-and-goal run by Tank Bigsby. The appearance was just the second of the campaign for McKee, who is unlikely to get extended run over the final three games of the regular season unless Hurts misses time due to injury or is rested in Week 18 if the Eagles' playoff positioning is secure.