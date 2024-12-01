McKee (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday in Baltimore, but he's available as the Eagles' emergency third quarterback.
As has been the case all season, McKee will only see game action if both Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett depart due to injuries. The 2023 sixth-round pick has yet to throw a pass in a regular-season NFL contest.
More News
-
Eagles' Tanner McKee: Will serve as emergency QB•
-
Eagles' Tanner McKee: Emergency QB for Week 11•
-
Eagles' Tanner McKee: Will serve as emergency QB•
-
Eagles' Tanner McKee: Emergency QB again Sunday•
-
Eagles' Tanner McKee: Serving as emergency QB•
-
Eagles' Tanner McKee: Emergency QB versus Falcons•