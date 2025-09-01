Eagles' Tanner McKee: Remains out of practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKee (thumb) didn't practice Monday.
It's looking more and more like McKee won't be available for Thursday's regular-season opener against Dallas, as he's still recovering from a fractured thumb. If he doesn't suit up, Sam Howell would likely back up Jalen Hurts against the Cowboys.
