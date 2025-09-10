Eagles' Tanner McKee: Remains sidelined from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McKee (right thumb) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice.
McKee hasn't practiced since he was diagnosed with a fractured thumb on his right throwing hand on Aug. 24. Until he does so, he'll likely continue to yield backup QB duties to Sam Howell behind starter Jalen Hurts. Nonetheless, McKee will have two more chances this week to put himself in a position to return to action Sunday in Kansas City.
