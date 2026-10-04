McKee is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Rams as the top backup to starter Jalen Hurts, while Andy Dalton serves as the Eagles' No. 3 quarterback, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Despite operating as Hurts' primary backup in 2025, McKee slid to third on the depth chart entering the 2026 season after the Eagles acquired Dalton in a trade with the Panthers back in March. Dalton didn't see any snaps on the season until midway through the second quarter of Monday's 27-7 loss to the Bears, when Hurts made a brief exit from the contest to get checked for a concussion. After three consecutive Saquon Barkley carries got the Eagles near the goal line, Dalton proceeded to throw a costly interception in the end zone on his lone pass attempt before Hurts returned for the next possession. The gaffe appears to have resulted in Dalton turning the backup gig over to McKee, at least for one week.