McKee (thumb) did not practice Wednesday and is ruled out for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Cowboys.

McKee won't be available at home versus Dallas in Week 1, leaving Sam Howell in position to serve as the top backup to quarterback Jalen Hurts. The 2023 sixth-round pick is working his way back from a thumb fracture on his right throwing hand suffered Aug. 24. His next chance to suit up will come Week 2 on the road at Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 14.