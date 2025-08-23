Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters Friday that McKee is "working to get back" from a finger injury that caused him to miss the Eagles' last two preseason games, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

With McKee dealing with a finger injury and Jalen Hurts resting, Kyle McCord has handled most of the quarterback snaps over the Eagles' last two preseason games. McKee played well in Philadelphia's preseason opener against Cincinnati, and he is entrenched as the QB2 behind Hurts heading into the regular season. Either McCord or Dorian Thompson-Robinson would step up as the backup for Week 1 against the Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4 if McKee is not cleared to play.