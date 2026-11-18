McKee will remain in a backup role for Sunday's game against the Steelers after head coach Nick Sirianni announced Wednesday that Joe Milton will serve as the Eagles' starting quarterback for a second straight game, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Though the Eagles dropped a seventh straight game while Milton turned the ball over once and took seven sacks in a Week 9 loss to the Giants, Sirianni saw enough from the third-year signal-caller to hand him at least one more start. While it's conceivable that the Eagles could go back to McKee -- who started Weeks 6 through 8 -- at some point if Milton's performance isn't up to par, rookie fifth-round pick Cole Payton is also on the roster and may get a look before the season winds down.