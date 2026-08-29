McKee completed 12 of 22 passes for 55 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Eagles' 30-13 preseason loss to the Bengals on Friday.

McKee drew the start and played the entire first half, but as his final line indicates, he had significant trouble moving the ball downfield. The 2023 sixth-round pick had put together markedly better performance in preseason Week 2 against the Patriots, when he'd completed 72.7 percent of his 22 pass attempts for 173 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. McKee's sluggish showing Friday paired with Andy Dalton's solid second-half numbers (12-for-19, 104 yards, one TD) may be enough to give the latter the inside track to the No. 2 job to open the season.