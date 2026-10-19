McKee completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding one carry for no gain in the Eagles' 25-14 loss to the Panthers on Sunday. He also recovered a fumble.

McKee's completion total was impressive, but he averaged a modest 4.8 yards per attempt on the afternoon despite having DeVonta Smith back from a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury. McKee's longest completion of the day went for 19 yards to Smith on a fourth-quarter scoring strike, which brought Philadelphia to within five at the time. McKee ultimately wasn't able to complete the comeback in the first installment of what figures to be an extended starting assignment in place of Jalen Hurts (IR, calf), and he'll look to be more aggressive during a Week 7 home divisional clash with the Cowboys next Monday night.