McKee (thumb) is inactive but is serving as the Eagles' emergency third quarterback Sunday against the Rams, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

McKee continues to work his way back from surgery on a fractured right thumb and is serving as Philly's emergency third QB for the second straight week. Until he's advanced enough in his recovery, Sam Howell will likely continue to get the gameday nod as the backup quarterback behind Jalen Hurts.