Eagles' Tanner McKee: Working behind Dalton as QB3

McKee has been working as the clear third quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Andy Dalton during spring practices, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

McKee was excellent in his lone preseason appearance last summer, completing 20 of 25 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a third touchdown as a rusher. He looked like a potential long-term QB2 and possibly someone the Eagles could dangle in trade talks to a team looking to give McKee a shot to start. However, McKee disappointed in a Week 18 spot start against the Commanders last season, going 21 of 40 passing for 241 yards, one touchdown and one interception while absorbing three sacks in a 24-17 loss. The Eagles then traded for the veteran Dalton in March, and it looks like McKee might be bumped down the depth chart barring a trade.